Taz Sherman returns to WVU for 2021-22 season

SIOUX FALLS, SD – NOVEMBER 26: Taz Sherman #12 of the West Virginia Mountaineers shoots past Levi Stockard III #34 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)

Taz is back.

WVU senior guard Taz Sherman tweeted on Tuesday that he will return to the Mountaineers for his fifth season of eligibility in 2021-22.

Sherman was a key piece to WVU’s offensive resurgence in 2020-21, averaging 13.4 points per game with a 41.3-percent field goal percentage. He earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors as he completed his bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies.

“We are thrilled to have Taz back for another season of Mountaineer basketball,” said WVU coach Bob Huggins. “He went from scoring five points a game in his first season with us to scoring more than 13 points per game last season. Taz explored his options in a professional manner, while finishing his bachelor’s degree in May. Taz is a leader on and off the court, and he will provide us with veteran leadership this season.”

The announcement has already turned heads around the college basketball landscape.

RANKINGS: With the return of Taz Sherman, West Virginia is now 14th in the ROTHSTEIN 45.https://t.co/x8thgnex10 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 1, 2021

Sherman is one of two seniors making their return for their extra year of eligibility. Gabe Osabuohien announced his intention shortly after the season’s end, while guards Sean McNeil and Miles McBride have yet to make a final decision on their respective futures.