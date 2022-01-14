Taz Sherman vs. Ochai Agbaji: Battle of the Big 12’s top scorers

Two of the league's best square off at Allen Fieldhouse

When West Virginia and No. 9 Kansas meet Saturday at 2 p.m. ET in Lawrence, it will be a clash of the Big 12 Conference’s top scorers. KU’s Ochai Agbaji is at the top of the league with an average of 20.6 points per game. WVU’s Taz Sherman is right behind at 19.9 per game.

Agbaji has appeared in all 15 games this season and has hit double figures in every one. He has nine games with 20-plus including a career-best 29 which came in the season opener.

Sherman has missed one contest this season. He’s also reached double-digits in all games with six seeing 20 or more points. He notched a career-high 28 points earlier this season.

If you look at the other stats, you’ll see similar numbers, too, as both players rank inside the top 10 in the conference in a number of different categories. The Mountaineers’ leading scorer is shooting 43.9 percent from the floor (eighth in the league), 36.4 percent from three-point range, and his 78.5-percent clip from the foul line is good for fourth. He also has 42 rebounds, 39 assists, four blocks and 23 steals this season. He checks in at No. 4 in minutes per game 33.4.

Fellow Mountaineer Sean McNeil leads the conference in that category with 34.9 minutes per game. Sherman is seventh when it comes to three-pointers per contest with two.

The Jayhawks’ leader is shooting 53.3 percent from the field (third), 47.5% from beyond the arc (first), and 75.6 percent from the charity stripe. Those numbers are accompanied by 69 rebounds, 21 assists, four blocks and 13 steals. Agbaji is also at the top of the Big 12 in three-pointers per game and right behind McNeil in minutes.

“I think he’s probably using his athleticism probably a little bit more,” said WVU coach Bob Huggins. “He’s a heck of an athlete and I think he’s got a little more versatility.”

In the 2020-21 meetings, Sherman only tallied two points in Lawrence while Agbaji finished with 11. When the two programs met a month later in Morgantown, Sherman notched 25 points, his career-high at the time, and Agbaji contributed 13 points.

The conference’s best shooters square off on Saturday at 2 p.m. when No. 9 Kansas hosts WVU.