TCU at WVU women’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more

Kirsten “KK” Deans drives in the first half against Texas Tech on Jan. 12, 2022. Her Mountaineers defeated the Red Raiders 64-53 at the WVU Coliseum. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

Everything you need to know about this week's Big 12 matchup

West Virginia women’s basketball returns to Morgantown for another Big 12 clash when it hosts TCU.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

TCU at West Virginia game information

Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

Where to watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: West Virginia leads 16-5 since 1989

Last meeting: WVU 81, TCU 78 on Feb. 20, 2021 at the WVU Coliseum

Matchup preview:

The Mountaineers (9-7, 2-4 Big 12) and Horned Frogs face off in a rescheduled contest as the hosts aim for their second straight victory. Mike Carey’s squad earned its first road win in the league on Saturday, taking down Oklahoma State despite a late comeback from the Cowgirls.

WVU has been fortunate to have forward Esmery Martinez come back to form in recent games, notching two straight double-doubles for the Mountaineers. She was especially effective against Oklahoma on Jan. 19, adding a career-high 26 points. She followed that up with an 18-rebound performance in Stillwater on Saturday, marking her season best thus far.

West Virginia’s conference record matches that of the Horned Frogs, but sit above them in the standings with a better overall record. The Horned Frogs have struggled this year, and travel to Morgantown having won just two of their last seven games.