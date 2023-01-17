West Virginia University logo inside of state outline as decor inside of new training facility for WVU Athletics (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University tennis coach Miha Lisac and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2023 spring schedule.

“We are excited to get the spring season underway and continue to establish our program on a national level. We have a strong slate of matches in January and February that will prepare us for the Big 12 portion of our spring competition,” Lisac said. “I’m looking forward to challenging the group to rise up to the occasion and continue to rack up program firsts.”

WVU’s schedule consists of 24 dual matches, including nine Big 12 Conference matches.

The Mountaineers begin their season with two consecutive, non-conference road matches, against Penn and Temple on Jan. 21, before traveling to Bloomington, Indiana, to face Indiana on Jan. 28.

WVU opens its home slate with a pair of matches against Northern Kentucky on Feb. 3 and Penn State on Feb. 5.

Staying at home for another week, the Mountaineers play host to in-state rival Marshall on Feb. 10 and Mount St. Mary’s on Feb. 11.

West Virginia will make a short trip to Blacksburg, Virginia, on Feb. 18, facing Radford and then Virginia Tech on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Coming back home to Morgantown after the team’s third road match, WVU hosts six consecutive home matches, beginning with Youngstown State and Morgan State on Feb. 25. On Saturday, March 4, the Mountaineers will host Cleveland State and Howard for a doubleheader. West Virginia opens Big 12 play against Kansas State on March 10 and wraps up the weekend when it faces off against Kansas on March 12.

The following week, Dayton will make its way to the Mountain State on March 18 to conclude WVU’s March home stint.

The Mountaineers head back on the road to compete in four conference matches, beginning with Baylor on March 24 and then to Texas on March 26.

After competition in Texas, WVU will continue its road stint to Oklahoma on March 31 and then to Oklahoma State to face the Cowboys on April 2.

West Virginia finishes its last four matches of the regular season at home, starting with Iowa State on April 8 and Duquesne on April 11.

To close out the regular season, the Mountaineers will host Texas Tech on April 14 and TCU on April 16.

West Virginia starts postseason play on Thursday, April 20, at the Big 12 Championship, hosted by Kansas.