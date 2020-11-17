Texas A&M drops out of Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

WVU’s slated opponent for its season opener has officially pulled out of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

The team cited safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the decision. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, all but four of the state’s counties have a “substantial” rate of spread.

Our daily #SouthDakota #COVID19 testing update has been posted. Explore our data dashboard at https://t.co/y27EhudlLU. pic.twitter.com/su8K2svRql — Department of Health (@SDDOH) November 17, 2020

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff is the top priority for our entire athletics department, and given the current public health crisis, we have decided to cancel our trip to the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “In order to keep our program as safe as possible as we start the season, we sought input from public health experts and our medical team after seeing the rise of cases in all of our communities, but especially in the state of South Dakota. Based on their advice, we felt it was most prudent to stay in Texas and work to schedule a home game at Reed Arena. We are thankful for the hard work and understanding of the tournament organizers.”

The Aggies are not the first team to pull out of the event. Duke was the first to make the move earlier in the fall, but more recently, Ohio State and Dayton dropped out as well due to travel restrictions in the Buckeye State.

Currently, the future of West Virginia’s status in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic is unknown.