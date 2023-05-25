Former West Virginia guard and Best Virginia regular Teyvon Myers will bring his trademark energy back to the WVU alumni team as they try to win the $1 million prize in The Basketball Tournament this summer.

Myers played for the WVU based-alumni team the previous two summers, where he helped contribute to a Sweet-16 appearance in 2021 and an Elite-8 appearance in 2022.

Tickets for the July 25-29 regional in Wheeling, WV start at $10 and are on sale now at thetournament.com/tickets. Customers can also get their tickets through Wesbanco Arena in-person at the venue or via phone at (304) 233-7000.

Myers joins the confirmed roster of Nathan Adrian, Kevin Jones, and Kedrian Johnson.

“Teyvon is obviously the energy of the team. He has always been that since his official visit to WVU,” Head Coach James Long said. “But, he’s more than energy. I thought he was one of the best guards in our region and one of the most consistent players on our team this year. Teyvon’s game has gotten consistently better as he has progressed through his career. He is a professional. From a skill set standpoint, he can get your team a bucket in any way you ask.”

Myers was the leading scorer in the country while playing in Junior College prior to his days at West Virginia. In 2015, Myers made the jump to Division-I basketball to play under Bob Huggins. Myers was a part of the “Press Virginia” teams, contributing to the Mountaineers Sweet-16 run in 2017.

Following his senior year, Myers has played international basketball since 2018. The Brooklyn native started out in Sweden where he averaged 17.8 points per game in his rookie season. Myers went on to play in Germany and France before playing for Sopron KC in Hungary. This past season, Myers averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for FC Porto in the Portuguese league.

“Teyvon brings a lot of energy. He has a lot of enthusiasm, makes us old guys feel younger, and he’s the heart of the team,” said General Manager and potential roster addition John Flowers. “He’s going to bring that Press Virginia energy to the team, and help us finally win that million in Wheeling.”

About Best Virginia

Best Virginia is led by General Manager and player John Flowers and represents men’s basketball alumni from West Virginia University. The current roster announced so far includes Nathan Adrian, Kevin Jones, and Kedrian Johnson. Further players will be announced in the coming weeks.

About The Basketball Tournament (TBT)

The original home of the Elam Ending, The Basketball Tournament has grown from a unique idea among friends to one of the most exciting and engaging events on the summer sports calendar, with national exposure on ESPN, social media buzz and regional championships across the country – culminating in a winner-take-all $1 million game.