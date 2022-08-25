MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Before the return of the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 1, relive the historic moments with Gold and Blue Nation.

Our new documentary, “The Brawl: Memories From a Bitter Rivalry,” will premiere across Gold and Blue Nation platforms on Sunday, Aug. 28. We’re giving you a behind-the-scenes look at one of college football’s most fierce rivalries as it makes it’s return for the 2022 season.

Watch exclusive interviews with former WVU players including Bill McKenzie, Stedman Bailey, Pat White, Rasheed Marshall and many more. You’ll also get insight from WVU football play-by-play announcer Tony Caridi, sideline reporter Jed Drenning, analyst Dwight Wallace, WVU Athletics Video senior producer Chris Ostien and WVU historian John Antonik.

You’ll also hear from former Pitt players in Pat Bostick and Dorin Dickerson.

Relive this history, the memories and the chaos that is The Backyard Brawl, beginning this Sunday.

“The Brawl: Memories From a Bitter Rivalry” will premiere at 7 p.m. ET on the Gold and Blue Nation website, app and Facebook page.