The list of Mountaineers looking for new NFL home after Cut Day

September 5 should have been the season opener for WVU football. Instead, it was Cut Day for a number of former Mountaineers.

With the 53-man rosters finalized, there’s a number of former West Virginia players seeking a new home in the NFL.

After spending the past three seasons in Philadelphia, including multiple starts, cornerback Rasul Douglas was one of the more surprising cuts on Saturday. His former Philly teammate, Wendell Smallwood, also found himself on the chopping block. After signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the beginning of training camp, Smallwood was cut from the roster on Saturday.

Gary Jennings, one of WVU’s top receivers in 2018, had a rough start to his NFL career. Jennings was drafted and then waived by the Seahawks before ending up in Miami. He only made one appearance with the Dolphins last season before sustaining an injury. According to reports, Jennings climbed his way to the No. 2 receiver on August 20. He was one of Miami’s final cuts.

Wide receiver George Campbell was Mr. Touchdown last year for Neal Brown’s Mountaineers while safety Keith Washington was the one in Gold and Blue limiting scores. Campbell was waived by the New York Jets, Washington by the New Orleans Saints.

Safety Dravon Askew-Henry was released by the New York Giants, but according to Ralph Vacchiano, Askew-Henry could be returning to the team as a member of the practice squad.

The Giants have released S Dravon Askew-Henry, though it sounds like he'll be one of the 16 returning to the practice squad. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 5, 2020

Over the past few days, two former Mountaineers were placed on injured reserve. Wide receiver David Sills was having an impressive training camp with the New York Giants. Sills was placed on IR due to a fractured right foot.

The Giants placed David Sills on IR with a fractured right foot. He was a standout at camp and was expected to play a role in their offense. — WVUPros (@wvupros) September 5, 2020

Tavon Austin was competing for a WR spot with the San Francisco 49ers before being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.