The Mountaineers travel to Navy Tournament

The Mountaineers (3-0) travel to Annapolis, Maryland, for a two-day tournament from Sept. 3-4, at the Wesley A. Brown Field House. WVU opens play against No. 23 Michigan (2-0) on Friday, Sept. 3, at noon ET. The squad will go up against host Navy (3-1) on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 7:30 p.m.

“We have a tough weekend ahead of us,” said coach Reed Sunahara. “We have Michigan and Navy. Michigan is now ranked, and they beat two really good teams. Navy is playing well. It will really tell us where we are at this point in the year.”

The Mountaineers and Wolverines will meet for the third time in program history on Friday. In their last meeting, West Virginia fell to Michigan, on Aug. 29, 2015, at the Michigan Invitational. Of note, WVU and U-M are tied with one game apiece all-time in the series.

After a match up at the 2019 Mountaineer Invitational, WVU will face host Navy for the fifth time in program history on Saturday evening. The Mountaineers hold a 4-0 series record over the Mids. In its last meeting, WVU took a 3-2 win.

Of note, a live feed will not be available. Live stats can be found on WVUsports.com.

West Virginia will remain on the road, following the Navy Tournament, as the Mountaineers travel to Buffalo, New York for a two-day tournament, at Canisius, from Sept. 10-11. West Virginia will face American on Friday, Sept. 10, at noon, ET., followed by host Canisius at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 11, WVU will close out competition with a match against Buffalo, at 10 a.m. All matches will take place inside the Koessler Athletic Center.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUVolleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.