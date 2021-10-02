The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 6

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas and its controversial restrictive abortion law will be top of mind on Saturday — as over 600 marches and rallies take place ahead of Supreme Court arguments on Monday.

The event, hosted by activist group Women's March, will begin at 9 a.m. at the Texas Capitol. Protesters and state officials will denounce the passage of Senate Bill 8, which bans abortion procedures at six weeks of pregnancy, before many people even realize they're pregnant.