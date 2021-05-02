The NFL Draft is over. Here’s where former Mountaineers are heading

Tony Fields II (left) and Nicktroy Fortune celebrate after a big defensive play in the win over K-State. (Photo by Ben Queen/USA Today Sports)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, a group of former WVU student-athletes is getting ready to take another step up in competition.

Though only one was drafted, several Mountaineers have already agreed to terms with teams as undrafted free agents, or have received an invite to rookie camp.

Here’s a complete breakdown of Mountaineers who will get a shot at the next level:

Tony Fields II (No. 153 overall pick)

For the 13th year in a row, a former WVU football player has been selected in the NFL Draft.

Fields, the former Arizona and West Virginia linebacker, became the lone Mountaineer selected in this year’s draft, going to the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.

In one season with @WVUfootball, Tony Fields finished with a team-high 88 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 interception and 4 QBH.



You got a good one, @Browns!

Fields led WVU in total tackles in 2020, his lone season with the program.

Darius Stills (Undrafted free agent)

In a somewhat surprising development, the consensus All-American from Fairmont was not selected in the draft. Instead, Stills signed a deal as an undrafted free agent.

The former WVU defensive tackle is joining the Las Vegas Raiders after a senior season that saw him earn the title of Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year.

According to Darius Stills, he has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stills logged 25 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in his final season in gold and blue.

T.J. Simmons (Undrafted free agent)

After three seasons at West Virginia, Simmons has reportedly agreed to terms with the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Bucs as an undrafted free agent.

The wide receiver logged four receiving touchdowns in 2020, leading the Mountaineers in that category. He logged multi-score games vs. TCU and vs. Army in the Liberty Bowl.

According to TJ Simmons, he is signing with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent.

Mike Brown (Undrafted free agent)

The offensive lineman confirmed via Twitter Saturday that he is signing with the New Orleans Saints.

Brown played in 25 games during his three season at WVU.

Chase Behrndt (Rookie camp invitee)

Another former WVU offensive lineman is getting a shot. Behrndt confirmed on Twitter Sunday that he has received an invite to rookie camp with the Steelers. The Missouri native started in nine of West Virginia’s 10 games last season.