These are the postseason matchups for current and future Big 12 football teams

Pair of league teams set to play in New Year's Six bowl games, while WVU is heading to Arizona

Seven of the ten current teams in the Big 12 Conference earned bowl eligibility this season.

West Virginia (6-6) needed all 12 games to earn its right to play in the postseason, but after winning each of its last two contests of the regular season, it will take on Minnesota (8-4) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28.

The Baylor Bears (11-2) won the Big 12 Championship Saturday, earning a spot in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. No. 7 Baylor will take on No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2) in that New Year’s Six bowl game.

No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2), the team the Bears defeated in the conference title game, will take on No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. That is also a New Year’s Six bowl game, which will be played on Jan. 1, 2022.

Former head coach Bob Stoops will lead the Oklahoma Sooners (10-2) into their bowl game this postseason following the departure of Lincoln Riley. Stoops and the No. 16 Sooners will face off against No. 14 Oregon (10-3) out of the Pac-12 in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.

Iowa State (7-5) can send off its historic senior class on a high note if it can beat No. 19 Clemson (9-3) in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29.

Meanwhile, Kansas State (7-5) will play in the final bowl game of the season. The Wildcats will take on LSU (6-6) in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4, 2022.

The final bowl-eligible team out of the Big 12 is Texas Tech (6-6). The Red Raiders made a head coaching change mid-season, and interim head coach Sonny Cumbie has accepted the Louisiana Tech head coaching job, but will coach the Red Raiders in their bowl game. Cumbie and Texas Tech will take on Mississippi State (7-5) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28.

Additionally, all four future Big 12 members earned the right to play in a bowl game this year. Three of them finished in the top 20 of the final College Football Playoff rankings.

No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) will take on No. 1 Alabama (12-1) in a CFP semifinal game. The Bearcats and Crimson Tide will square off in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on New Year’s Eve.

No. 13 BYU (10-2) will play against UAB (8-4) in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 18, while No. 20 Houston (11-2) will face Auburn (6-6) on Dec. 28 in the Birmingham Bowl.

Elsewhere, UCF will take on an in-state opponent in the Florida Gators, when the two teams meet on Dec. 23 in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Current Big 12 members Texas, Kansas and TCU did not qualify for a bowl game.