MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With a bevy of turnover on the roster, this offseason has been full of competition for the WVU football team. That competition has come both on the field — position battles and jostling for spots on the depth chart — and in the weight room.

Mike Joseph, the head coach for football strength and conditioning, runs challenging enough workouts as is. But in the middle of the offseason, with plenty of new faces in the program and the team looking to improve overall, he has taken things up a notch.

“The overall workouts have been a little more difficult, which is expected,” offensive lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard said last week. “We have to get over it, and it starts in the offseason.”

Hubbard, who started 11 games at right tackle last season, is one of the many players jockeying for playing time entering the 2023 campaign. The offensive line was constructed interchangeably, meaning almost any player in the main rotation could see time at any spot, depending on the circumstances.

The offensive line is one of the most physically demanding positions on the gridiron. Playing quarterback is, arguably, as much mental as it is physical. Still, the QBs have been put to the test even without the ball in their hands this offseason.

“This summer has been a little different than the past summers,” sophomore Nicco Marchiol said. “This one’s been a lot more physically challenging. We’ve been pushing ourselves to our limits, just as far as conditioning [and] lifting weights.”

Marchiol, who appeared in three games as a true freshman last year, added he is seeing a better dedication towards time in the facility this offseason. From his standpoint, part of that time has been spent building relationships with new targets in the passing game, such as Devin Carter, Ja’Shaun Poke, and Kole Taylor.

He also continues to build his relationship with fellow quarterback Garrett Greene, with whom he is battling for the starting job in Neal Brown and Chad Scott’s offense.

“We had squat day at 6:30 [a.m.] today,” Greene told reporters Friday.

The workouts are grueling, but the players seem to understand what Joseph and his staff are aiming to accomplish in the future by pushing them to the limit now.

“He puts us in tough situations to compete and grow as a team,” said Hubbard. “In the summer, you have your whole roster. You really grow as a team the more sacrifices you have together, so making these workouts harder [has] been good. I can’t give you our secret recipe of what we’ve been doing, but just know it will prepare us come [September].”

Eleven first-year players, including wideout Rodney Gallagher III and cornerback Jordan Jackson, joined the program for the first time earlier this month. Gallagher is one of the many incoming players who received a lifting and conditioning regimen to do on their own before arriving at WVU. However, they are now getting their first taste of what a workout led by Joseph and his staff is all about.

Carter, with the program since January, stated he is “loving” the strength staff, and can already notice a change in his body since joining the Mountaineers. He is hoping those changes can lead to big results this fall.

“I’m just stronger all around, more flexible, faster, you know, everything that you want to get out of a strength staff you get out of these guys,” Carter said. “They push us every day, and they want perfection in the weight room.”