WVU added another win and broke a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday when it defeated Iowa State. We break down that victory and preview this weekend’s game against Oklahoma State on a brand new episode of The Bob Huggins Show, which airs on Saturday on West Virginia Nexstar stations and AT&T SportsNet. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley are bringing you the latest on Bob Huggins and company as they get ready to head out to Stillwater for a rematch with the Cowboys.

Anjelica and Ryan look back at WVU’s 79-63 on Tuesday night versus Iowa State. They also preview Saturday’s contest with the Cowboys, take a closer look the AP Top 25 Poll and discuss Gabe Osabuohien’s contributions as the “glue guy” for the Mountaineers. All that and more as we go ‘Eer to Ear, brought to you by Beltone. Plus, Anjelica and Ryan bring you their keys to another Mountaineer victory in the Astorg Auto of Charleston Keys to the Game.

Tony Caridi and Bob Huggins sit down to discuss WVU’s recent victory over the Cyclones inside the Coach’s Corner. Coach Huggins touches on key contributors in that game over Iowa State, what needs to be improved before heading out to Stillwater and the value of having sharpshooter Taz Sherman back out on the court after sustaining a concussion. All that and more inside the Coach’s Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

WVU senior guard Sean McNeil stops by to chat about his impact on the Mountaineer offense. He touches on the Mountaineers’ confidence after that much-needed win over the Cyclones, the emergence of freshman guards Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson and his leadership during his senior season.

Warren Baker brings you his analysis on the Mountaineers and his thoughts on how they can earn a win on the road this upcoming weekend.

Fifth-year forward Pauly Paulicap has been cooking for the Mountaineers, but he’s also known for cooking in the kitchen. Find out more about Paulicap’s side hustle as a chef in a new Life as a Mountaineer, presented by WVU Athletics.

All that and more coming up this weekend on The Bob Huggins Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

