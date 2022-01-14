This weekend on The Bob Huggins Show: Preview of No. 9 Kansas, catching up with Da’Sean Butler

WVU men’s basketball has added two more victories to the wins column — we’ll break those games down this weekend on a brand new episode of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker, Tony Caridi and Warren Baker bring you the latest on WVU hoops and preview Saturday’s matchup at Allen Fieldhouse against No. 9 Kansas.

Anjelica and Ryan look back at WVU’s first two victories in conference play against Kansas State and Oklahoma State. They break down those two gritty games as well as preview the showdown in Lawrence on Saturday. They also take a closer look at the AP Top 25 before checking in with WVU women’s basketball, which went 1-1 last week. All that as we go ‘Eer to Ear, brought to you by Beltone, plus the Astorg Auto of Charleston Keys to the Game.

Tony Caridi and Bob Huggins sit down to chat about WVU’s two recent victories over Kansas State and Oklahoma State inside the Coach’s Corner. Coach Huggins discusses how the Mountaineers need to improve in certain areas before facing a competitive Kansas team on the road. He also discusses the play of key players Gabe Osabuohien and Jalen Bridges in that Oklahoma State outing on Tuesday. That and more coming up inside the Coach’s Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Da’Sean Bulter is a Mountaineer Immortal for his time at WVU from 2007-10. He racked up 2,095 points and helped lead WVU to 107 victories making him the winningest men’s basketball player in program history. He has recently shifted his basketball career to the coaching side of the game. From getting his start at Wheeling University to recently being named an assistant coach in the NBA G-League, we caught up with Butler to discuss the road that got him to where he is today.

WVU Sports hall of famer and GBN analyst Warren Baker is back to bring you his insight on the Mountaineers. He highlights some big moments from Bridges and Osabuohien. He also discusses what the Mountaineers need to improve before heading out to Kansas.

Anjelica sits down with Mike Carey to discuss the loss against Kansas State and Wednesday night’s victory over Texas Tech. Carey shares his thoughts on his program and what will need to be improved before the Mountaineers face Texas on Saturday in Austin.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley gives you a breakdown on Bridges and Osabuohien coming up this weekend inside the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week.

All that and more coming up this weekend on The Bob Huggins Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Bob Huggins Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you this insightful and entertaining magazine-style show, featuring highlights from recent games, expert analysis, insight from coaches, interviews with players and more throughout the 2021-22 season for the Mountaineers.