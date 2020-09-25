This weekend on The Neal Brown Show: Football, Fatherhood and more

The Mountaineers are back in action this week for their first away game of the season. WVU is set to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, but before the game the Gold and Blue Nation team is bringing you another edition of the Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers leading up to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.

In the Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Brown discuss the productive bye week preparations before traveling to Stillwater. Coach Brown touches on the bubble conditions for those traveling to OSU, how the mountaineers plan to bounce back from the 2019 loss to OSU and personnel to lookout for on the cowboys. All this and more in the Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, sponsored by Beltone. They will discuss past matchups between the Mountaineers and Cowboys.

Cornerbacks coach, Jahmile Addae will join the program this weekend to discuss changes within the program in his second-year coaching for the Mountaineers. Addae will also reflect on his time playing for WVU, and how that has impacted him in his coaching career.

On the field James Gmiter and Mike Brown are two of WVU’s starting offensive linemen. Off the field, they are two dedicated husbands and fathers. Gmiter and Brown will discuss how they balance football and fatherhood.

Scott Nolte will bring you his keys to a win over the poke in this week’s Keys to the Game, sponsored by Astorg Motors of Charleston.

Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley will breakdown Oklahoma State’s offense in this week’s Wolf’s Den. Wolfman will also bring you this week’s Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week featuring Alonzo Addae.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2020 season for the Mountaineers.