Neal Brown’s 2023 class just added one more commitment.

Three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun announced his commitment to the Mountaineers in a tweet on Wednesday, growing the 2023 class to five players. He is also the second Ohio prospect to commit to West Virginia, along with cornerback Josiah Jackson of Fairfield High.

Calhoun, who comes from Winton Woods High in Cincinnati, faked out Kentucky in his commitment video, which showed the Wildcats’ logo get swapped for a Flying WV. Along with UK, the Mountaineers reportedly beat out Boston College, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Marshall and Vanderbilt, among other programs.

Calhoun stands 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He is a consensus top-25 recruit in Ohio, and 247Sports ranks him as the 53rd-best cornerback in the 2023 class.