MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Makai Byerson, son of former WVU basketball forward Brad Byerson, announced Friday that he will be following in his dad’s footsteps and join WVU, but he will compete as a Mountaineer on the football field.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 235-pound edge from Midlothian, Virginia, is a three-star recruit, and the No. 49 ranked edge player in the Class of 2024, per 247Sports. Byerson is also the No. 18 player coming out of Virginia.

He chose West Virginia over other offers from Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Rutgers and Appalachian State. Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and defensive line coach Andrew Jackson led the recruiting push for Byerson.

He is the 16th player, and the fourth-highest rated, to be added to Neal Brown’s 2024 recruiting class.

Brad Byerson, Makai’s father, played on the 2004-05 WVU basketball team that reached the Elite Eight.