For the second consecutive year, three members of the West Virginia University wrestling team were named to the 2022 Division I Scholar All-America Team by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) on Friday afternoon.

Redshirt senior Killian Cardinale and sophomore Peyton Hall cemented their spots on the list for the second-straight year, while redshirt sophomore Jeffrey Boyd made his debut on the list. All three most recently earned Academic All-Big 12 first-team honors and up the total number of NWCA Scholar All-Americans to 30 in program history.

The trio joins 286 additional student-athletes representing 73 institutions in earning the distinction.

To be eligible for Scholar All-American status, a wrestler must have fulfilled one of the four requirements:

Must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA and earned All American honors in the same academic year.

Must have a 3.2 cumulative GPA and have been an NCAA National tournament qualifier in the same academic year

Must have a 3.5 cumulative GPA and Must have won 60% of their total matches in at least 60% of the team’s schedule.

Must have a 3.5 cumulative GPA and have been a participant at the conference qualifying tournament.

