Three WVU volleyball players earn AVCA All-Midwest Region honors

Fifth-year senior middle blocker Briana Lynch, fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell and senior Lacey Zerwas of the West Virginia University volleyball team earned All-Midwest Region honors, as announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) on Tuesday.



Lynch made her second career appearance on the AVCA All-Midwest Region team after earning first-team recognition a year ago. Ell earned her first career honor after joining the Mountaineers in January, while Zerwas landed on the honorable mention team to collect her first career All-Midwest Region honor.

“Congratulations to Adrian, Bri and Lacey for having a great year,” Mountaineer coach Reed Sunahara said. “They helped propel us to a historic season. It’s definitely a team effort and it highlighted these three players.”

Lynch, a native of Johns Creek, Georgia, ended the 2021 season ranked No. 5 in the Big 12 with a .351 hitting efficiency. She hit above .400 12 times and recorded 283 kills, with just 63 errors, on 626 attacks. Lynch registered double-digit kills in 16 matches, including five of the last six contests.

Ell, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, played all in 28 matches and 98 sets in her first season with the squad. Averaging 3.42 kills per set, Ell ranked No. 7 in the Big 12 and No. 10 in service aces with .29 per set. Ell tallied 335 kills, with a total of 921 attacks. She led the Mountaineers in kills in 16 matches, with 19 being in double digits. She recorded double-digit kills in 12 of her last 13 matches. Additionally, Ell tallied 263 digs, with 12 matches being in the double-digits.

Zerwas, a native of Phoenix, Arizona, finished her senior campaign ranked No. 2 in the conference. She dished out 40-plus assists 12 times and totaled 1011 assists on the year. Zerwas notched 52 assists in a match against Hampton on Aug. 28, 2021. She also registered 265 digs and 32 total blocks.



The All-Midwest Region awards are voted on by the league’s coaches. 210 student-athletes across 10 regions were honored.

The honorees were led by Midwest Region Player of the Year Jamie Peterson (Dayton), Midwest Region Freshman of the Year Caroline Bien (Kansas) and Midwest Region Coach of the Year Kelli Miller Phillips from Ball State.

The Mountaineers ended the 2021 season with a 19-19 overall mark and an 8-8 record in Big 12 play.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUVolleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.