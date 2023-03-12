MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is headed to the NCAA Tournament. The No. 9 seed Mountaineers take on No. 8 seed Maryland in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday, March 16, at Legacy Arena.

The Mountaineer Ticket Office will have a very limited number of tickets available for this NCAA First-Round matchup. Game time is slated for 12:15 p.m. ET.

Summit level members of the Mountaineer Athletic Club may request up to four tickets and Mountaineer Scholar level members may request two tickets beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, March 13 by logging on to their priority account on WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. Ticket requests must be placed by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 13.

Ticket requests are not guaranteed, and orders/seating allocations will be filled and assigned based on availability and Mountaineer Athletic Club annual giving level and priority points rank. Donors will be notified via email of the status of their ticket request no later than 8 p.m. on Monday, March 13.

A limited number of tickets will be made available to WVU students at 1 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Mountaineer Ticket Office. WVU students with a valid student I.D. may purchase one ticket to Thursday’s game on a first-come, first-serve basis. Student tickets are $80 each and can be purchased in-person at the Coliseum ticket office or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. Students must be able to provide a valid student ID to purchase and receive the tickets.

Tickets are available for the West Virginia session only. All tickets purchased through the Mountaineer Ticket Office will be distributed via email so qualifying MAC members and WVU students must provide a valid email address at the time of their ticket request. The tickets will be sent from the Ticketmaster system to the provided email address.

Single session tickets available to MAC members are $100 each. Only Visa, MasterCard, America Express and Discover cards will be accepted for payment.

Should West Virginia advance to play in the second round on Saturday, fans will automatically receive and be charged for the second-round session. To read more about WVU’s NCAA Tournament matchup with Maryland, visit https://wvusports.com/