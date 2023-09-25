MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team’s match against Chicago State on Saturday, Sept. 30, has been moved up to a 1 p.m. ET, start time.

Fans who previously purchased tickets for Saturday’s match will still be honored with the change of time. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. Any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors at the WVU Coliseum ticket window on game day.

WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the WVU Coliseum. The office, as well as the Coliseum gates, opens at noon p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.