MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU baseball has announced an adjusted start time for Wednesday’s game vs. Marshall.

First pitch, which was originally set for 6:30 p.m., has now been bumped up to 3 p.m.

This contest was supposed to be played last month, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Last week, West Virginia (16-10, 2-1 Big 12) defeated Marshall (13-14-1, 3-6) 7-3 in Huntington. The Mountaineers are 51-25 all-time against their in-state rival.

WVU is coming off a series victory over nationally ranked TCU, its first victory in a league road series since 2019.