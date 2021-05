West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown celebrates with fans after his team defeated the Baylor Bears at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory (Photo by Ben Queen/USA TODAY Sports)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Kickoff times and television networks have been announced for the first three WVU football games.

The 2021 season will begin on Sept. 4 at Maryland at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. The Mountaineers’ home opener vs. Long Island will kickoff at 5 p.m. on ESPN+. The battle for the Black Diamond Trophy against Virginia Tech has been set for noon on Sept. 18 and will be televised on FS1.