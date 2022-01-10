Tip time set for WVU hoops vs. Kansas

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A start time has been announced for WVU men’s basketball’s upcoming tilt with Kansas.

According to a statement from the team, Saturday’s game between the Mountaineers and Jayhawks will begin at 2 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse and air on CBS. The game was originally slated for either a 1:30 p.m. or 2 p.m. tip.

West Virginia (12-2, 1-1) is scheduled to return to action Tuesday night against Oklahoma State as it concludes a brief homestand. The Mountaineers are coming off a 71-68 victory over Kansas State over the weekend, their first Big 12 triumph of the season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter