Tony Fields II receives invite to 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl

West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II has earned a spot in the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl, the event announced Wednesday on Twitter.

The graduate transfer has separated himself among Big 12 defenders, leading the conference with 79 total tackles — even after missing much of WVU’s game against Texas Tech due to a targeting penalty. He is also the leading tackler on the top defense in the conference.

West Virginia has sent at least representative to the Reese’s Senior Bowl after every season since the 2016 edition of the event.