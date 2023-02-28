WVU's Hawkeye-turned-Mountaineer is perfect from the charity stripe to hold off Cyclones

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Joe Toussaint seems to still hold some animosity against Iowa State.

The Hawkeye-turned-Mountaineer came up clutch for West Virginia on Saturday, scoring all eight of his second-half points from the free throw line to help edge No. 23 Iowa State on its senior night 72-69 at the Cyclones’ Hilton Coliseum on Monday. Toussaint teamed up with Emmitt Matthews Jr. to score 10 of the Mountaineers’ last 12 points to go ahead late and seal a win.

As a team, West Virginia finished 19-of-23 from the free throw line, with 20 of those attempts coming after halftime in a physical matchup. Officials called 54 fouls between the two teams, a reprise of the foul-ridden clash in Morgantown 19 days prior.

On Monday, that physicality boiled over midway through the second half when Tre Mitchell received a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected after elbowing Aljaz Kunc in the post. Kunc responded by attempting to kick Mitchell from the ground and was assessed a technical foul. Caleb Grill also received a technical foul for his response to the scuffle.

Mitchell exited the game with no points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Despite the late push led by Toussaint and Matthews, the Mountaineers struggled to put the Cyclones away due to a clutch push from Gabe Kalscheur. The senior scored a pair of clutch buckets, including a fadeaway contested 3-pointer, to keep his team within a bucket in the final minute.

Kalscheur finished with a game-high 26 points.

Erik Stevenson led WVU with 23 points, finishing the game 8 for 17 from the field and scoring WVU’s final point from the free throw line. It is also his fourth straight 20-plus point game and his eighth of the campaign.

Toussaint finished with 19 points, while Matthews added 13.

The Mountaineers earn a crucial victory for its postseason resume as it sits one win away from its target total of 18 regular season wins. Ahead of the game, they were listed as a “Last Four In” team by ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi.

WVU also completes its second season sweep of the season with its second win over the Cyclones.

WVU completes its regular season with a weekend home clash against No. 11 Kansas State on Saturday. Tip-off against the Wildcats is set for 2 p.m. ET.