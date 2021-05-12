Trio earns All-Region Honors by United Soccer Coaches

Three members of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team have been named to the 2020-21 United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Team, the organization announced.

Junior defender Jordan Brewster earned a spot on the first team, while senior midfielder Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel and junior forward Alina Stahl were picked as second-team selections. The honor is the second of Brewster’s career and the first for Ferrer-vanGinkel and Stahl.

A native of North Canton, Ohio, Brewster started all 14 games and tallied 1,300 minutes played for the Mountaineers this season. The co-captain logged four points (1 G, 2 A) on five shots and anchored the WVU back line, which tallied three clean sheets on the year. WVU conceded just 5.3 shots per game in 2020-21.

Brewster, the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, was previously a member of the all-region second team in 2019.

Ferrer-vanGinkel co-led WVU in goals, with six. The Barcelona, Spain, native totaled 15 points (6 G, 3 A) on the year, good for No. 1 on the team. She also led the squad in shots (30) and shared the lead in shots on goal (17). Of note, Ferrer-vanGinkel’s four game-winning goals rank No. 10 nationally.

In all, the Mountaineers’ lone senior started all 14 games in 2020-21, logging 993 minutes played.

Stahl also tallied six goals on the year, to go along with two assists for 14 total points. She started in 10 of the 14 matches she entered for 975 minutes played. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native registered 28 shots, 17 of them on goal, in 2020-21. She also had two game-winners for WVU this season.

All three of WVU’s all-region selections were named to the All-Big 12 First Team last fall. The three all-region selections mark West Virginia’s most since 2018, when the Mountaineers placed four on the team.

WVU finished 10-3-1 on the year, including 7-2 in Big 12 action, and qualified for its 21st consecutive NCAA Tournament, good for the fifth-longest streak in the nation.

