Highlighted by a pair of medals won by Mary Tucker, five student-athletes from the West Virginia University rifle team wrapped up competition at the 2022 Rifle National Championships in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from June 17-26.

Hosted by USA Shooting, Malori Brown, Molly McGhin, Natalie Perrin, Matt Sanchez and Tucker all represented WVU at the event.

Tucker’s time at nationals began in the junior women’s air rifle competition, where she put together a first-day total of 629.5. Combined with her day-two mark of 630, the Sarasota, Florida, native finished her first competition with an aggregate score of 1259.5, including 107 center shots, to bring home the gold medal in the event.

Along with Tucker, McGhin finished in ninth place, with an overall total 1245.9 (624.7 on day one; 621.2 on day two). Perrin tallied a 1240.2 in smallbore, which slotted her at No. 20.

Brown competed in the women’s air rifle event, where she totaled a 1235 to check in at No. 31.

Tucker followed up the performance in the junior women’s smallbore relay. After compiling a score of 1178 across the first two days of the event, Tucker shot a 593 on the third and final day of competition to tally a smallbore total of 1771, which earned her the silver medal.

Behind Tucker, Perrin shot a 1747 in smallbore (582-584-581) to come in 11th place overall and fifth among juniors. McGhin showed a smallbore total of 1737 (580-578-579) to finish 18th overall and ninth among juniors.

Brown tallied a 1743 in the event (578-587-578), which placed her at 14th overall and seventh among members of the open field.

In the men’s competition, Sanchez began the championships in the junior men’s smallbore event, where he shot a 574 on day one and a 576 on day two for an aggregate total 1150 heading into the third day. The Tampa, Florida, native shot a 582 on the relay’s final day to come in eighth place, with a 1732.

In air rifle, Sanchez put together a day one score of 623.7, with 47 center shots. He went on to shoot a 620.8 on the second day to give him a combined score of 1244.5, good for fifth place.