MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior Mary Tucker claimed her second straight finals title, this time taking the women’s smallbore crown on the final day of action at the 2024 Olympic Trials Part One in Fort Moore, Georgia.

Two more Mountaineers made finals appearances, with junior Gavin Barnick finishing fifth in men’s air rifle and senior Molly McGhin taking sixth in women’s smallbore.

Tucker won the smallbore final with a 456.8. She posted a 1,172 (582-590) over the opening two qualifying relays. Tucker took the top spot for the second time at the event after claiming the air rifle title on Saturday.

Barnick reached his second straight finals after qualifying for and finishing in eighth place during men’s smallbore on Saturday. Barnick posted a 1,251.9 (626.6-625.3) in air rifle qualifying before posting a 185.5 during today’s finals to finish in fifth place.

Molly McGhin’s sixth place finish came after firing a 407.2 during the women’s smallbore final. She posted a 1,168 (583-585) during her qualifying stage.

Senior Matt Sanchez 1,245.8 (621.4-624.4), freshmen Griffin Lake 1,244.9 (622.5-622.4), and Maximus Duncan 1,243.7 (624.1-619.6) also competed in men’s air rifle at the event. Fifth-year Malori Brown 1,151 (568-583) and senior Becca Lamb 1,141 (561-580) competed in women’s smallbore.

A full list of the Olympic trial quota rankings for both men and women will be released by USA Shooting in the coming days. Points will continue to accumulate at each stage of the trials with final selections for Team USA announced after the third trial next spring.

The Mountaineers return to Olympic qualifying action on Dec. 8-10 at the Winter Air Gun Championships in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The event will serve as the second of three parts of air rifle competition. From Oct. 11-13, athletes will compete in part two of smallbore action, also held in Colorado Springs.

The No. 1-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opens the 2023-24 NCAA season at home against Akron, on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. at the WVU Rifle Range.