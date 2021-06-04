Twenty-one Mountaineer rowers named to Academic All-Big 12 teams

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Twenty-one members of the West Virginia University rowing team have been named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Rowing Teams, as announced by the conference this week.

Of those, four student-athletes earned the distinction with a 4.0 grade-point average (GPA) Megan Casner, Kaira Lay, Megan Present and Jessica Woy represented the Mountaineers with perfect 4.0 GPAs.

West Virginia placed 18 student-athletes on the first team, including Casner (animal & nutritional sciences), Ashley Dibling (mechanical engineering), Nicole Dibling (mechanical engineering), Ally Fisher (animal & nutritional sciences), Allyson George (ceramics), Maura Harkins (accounting), Kileigh Lade (landscape architecture), Lay (landscape architecture), Madison Lindung (forensic chemistry), Kathleen Meldrum (economics), Ruth Mierzejewski (wildlife & fisheries resources), Alexis Moody (forensic examiner), Lydia Nicolai (biology), Present (finance), Amanda Starliper (criminology), Emma Toy (criminology), Sydney VanAuken (management information systems) and Woy (psychology).

WVU’s second team honorees included Michaela Pulick (business), Gabrielle Riggleman (biology) and Jordan Wittmaack (sport management).

“I’m very proud of how our team handled this year, both on and off the water,” WVU coach Jimmy King said. “Despite the difficulties related to remote instruction, these student-athletes buckled down and got the job done. Many thanks also goes to our team academic advisor, Fallon Morella, who diligently supported our team and kept everyone on track through the course of the year.”

In all, 174 student-athletes were honored by the Big 12, with 113 members coming from Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia, while the remaining 61 were from the league’s affiliate members in the sport – Alabama and Tennessee. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or higher GPA, while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher, either cumulative or in the two previous semesters, and they must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation also are eligible.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVURowing on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.