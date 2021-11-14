Two Mountaineers named to MAC All-Tournament team

Ryan Baer and Bjarne Thiesen of the WVU men’s soccer squad earned spots on the MAC men’s soccer All-Tournament Team, as announced by the conference Sunday.

Baer is a sophomore midfielder, and Thiesen is a redshirt sophomore defender for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia played just one game in the MAC Tournament, falling to Georgia State in the tournament semifinals on Thursday.

Thiesen nearly scored an early go-ahead goal, but his header hit off one of the posts and bounced away. That was one of two shots that Thiesen took in the game against Georgia State.

The Mountaineers could lock up an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament Monday when the bracket is revealed at 1 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers failed to qualify for the tournament last spring, and last appeared in the national field in 2019 as the MAC’s automatic qualifier.