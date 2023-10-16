MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A pair of West Virginia University rifle athletes made the roster for the 2023 Pan American Games. USA Shooting announced the rosters Monday evening.

WVU teammates Mary Tucker and Gavin Barnick will represent the Mountaineers and Team USA in the air rifle portion of the competition. The West Virginia duo are two of 22 total USA Shooting athletes who will head to Santiago, Chile, to compete from Oct. 20-Nov. 5.

The Pan American Games take place once every four years.

Not only will Barnick, Tucker, and other riflemen and women compete for Pan American Games glory in Chile, but they will compete for spots on Team USA for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, as well.