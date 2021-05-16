Two podium finishes for WVU track and field close out Big 12s

The West Virginia University track and field team concluded competition at the 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a pair of top-eight finishes, on Sunday, in Manhattan, Kansas.

Freshman Abigale Mullings finished in fifth place in the high jump competition with a height of 1.66 meters, while redshirt junior Hayley Jackson opened up track events for the Mountaineers with an All-Big 12 performance and a seventh-place podium finish in the 1,500-meter race (4:32.33).



The final day of competition began with field events. Junior Myesha Nott placed 16th in the triple jump with a 12.11 mark, while junior Sada Wright placed 13th in the discus throw competition with a 42.12-meter showing.

On the track, senior Marianne Abdalah placed 22nd (17:47.07) in the 5,000-meter run.



In all, the Mountaineers competed in five events on the final day of the three-day meet at Kansas State’s R.V. Christian Track Complex.



The Mountaineers opened the Big 12 Championship on Friday with redshirt senior Antigone Archer and graduate student Olivia Hill who both competed in the 10,000-meter race, placing 11th (36:22.20) and 12th (37:17.34), respectively.



On Saturday, McCabe earned a gold medal when she led the Mountaineers to their first-ever Big 12 Championship in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and recorded a fifth-place outdoor program record best finish with a time of 10:08.69.

McCabe was followed by junior Katherine Dowie who had an All-Big 12 performance in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a fifth-place finish in 10:32.23.

Additionally, redshirt freshman Sarah Stair broke her career-high, while freshman Lydia Moell matched her career-high. Stair and Moell tied for 13th place with a mark of 3.75 meters.



WVU totaled four trips to the podium in three events on the weekend.



Next up, the Mountaineers will await the announcement of the qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA East Preliminary Round. The event runs from May 27-29, in Jacksonville, Florida.



For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.