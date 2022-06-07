Senior Verena Zaisberger of the West Virginia University rifle team and redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Noah Short of the Mountaineer baseball team have been selected to receive the 2021-22 Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarship, the Big 12 Conference announced.

The WVU duo is part of 20 student-athletes to be selected for the grant.

A native of Hohenems, Austria, Zaisberger competed in all 13 events for WVU this season, while averaging scores of 585.462 in smallbore, 592.615 in air rifle and 1178.077 aggregate. The senior earned her second consecutive NCAA Elite 90 Award in 2021-22, becoming the second shooter in program history to win the award twice. A recipient of the 2021-22 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, Zaisberger also was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District II Women’s At-Large First Team and a Scholastic All-American by the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) this year.

Short, who hails from Scott Depot, West Virginia, went 0-1 with a 4.25 ERA and two saves in 24 appearances for WVU on the diamond this spring. He struck out 33 with just 12 walks in 29.2 innings of work, earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors. In the classroom, the Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree graduated with a degree in finance while maintaining a cumulative 3.45 GPA.

The scholarships are named in honor of the late Dr. Prentice Gautt, a former Big 12 Conference staff member and student services’ pioneer who passed away in March 2005. The list of all-time recipients has grown to 481 since the inception of the league in 1996-97. Starting in 2002-03, additional funding increased scholarship award winners to two per member institution.

To date the Big 12 has provided over $3.7 million for postgraduate education. The individual grants began at $2,500 in 1996-97, were raised to $5,000 in 1999 and increased to $6,900 for 2004-05. The awards climbed to $7,500 in 2006-07, moved to $9,000 in 2011-12 and have been at $10,000 since 2013-14.

Criteria for the awards includes a cumulative GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale and participation in at least two years of intercollegiate athletics at the nominee’s respective institution. The student-athletes must graduate from their respective member institutions and enroll in graduate or professional school of their choice within 15 months of their selection of the postgraduate scholarship.

2021-22 Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarship Recipients