Fans in the student section toss confetti after WVU scores its first basket vs. Mount St. Mary’s. (Photo by Nick Farrell/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Big 12 Conference play returns to Morgantown on Saturday, Jan. 7, and several promotions have been announced for the upcoming men’s basketball home games at the WVU Coliseum.

The Big 12 home opener against Kansas, presented by Diversified Energy, on Jan. 7, is a Gold Rush. All fans in attendance are encouraged to wear gold to the sold-out matchup with the Jayhawks. The Kansas game also will feature a Hall of Fame Coach Bob Huggins Jersey Rally Towel giveaway from his playing days at WVU, courtesy of Coca-Cola. At halftime, don’t miss the popular halftime act “Steve Max, the Simon Sez Show” as he makes a return to the WVU Coliseum, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

Mark your calendar on Wednesday, Jan. 11, for a winter hat giveaway, courtesy of Coca-Cola, to the first 1,000 fans in attendance at the WVU-Baylor game, presented by WVU Online.

WVU will take on TCU on Wednesday, Jan. 18, presented by Mountaineer RV, in the final Family Day of the season. Fans can purchase four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for just $65.

Texas comes to the Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 21, presented by GoMart. Be sure to stay in your seats during halftime for the popular “Halftime Dogs” frisbee dogs show, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

This year’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge game against Auburn on Saturday, Jan. 28, will be the Stripe the Coliseum game, presented by West Virginia Adult Education. Fans sitting in even-numbered sections and WVU students are encouraged to wear gold to the game, fans sitting in odd-numbered sections are encouraged to wear blue to the game. A detailed map of the color layout can be found at WVUsports.com/stripethecoliseum. Be sure to arrive to your seats early, as the National Anthem will be performed by West Virginia native and 2011 America’s Got Talent winner, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. The amazing balancing act of “Rolla Bolla” will take the Coliseum floor during halftime, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

WVU will face Iowa State on Wednesday, Feb. 8, presented by Howard Hanna. At halftime, WVU’s student-athletes who are members of the Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll will be recognized on the Coliseum floor.

The Texas Tech matchup on Saturday, Feb. 18, is True Blue, presented by Highmark West Virginia. Fans are asked to wear their Mountaineer blue to the game. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a blue WVU foam finger. Be sure to get to your seats early as the National Anthem will be performed by Morgantown native and Master Gunnery Sergeant Peter Wilson of the White House Marine Band.

The 2022-23 regular season home finale, the Senior Day matchup against Kansas State, presented by Northeast Natural Energy, is on March 4. Arrive to your seats early as the Mountaineers will honor their senior class prior to the game.

Fans are encouraged to buy tickets now before more games sell out. Tickets are available by visiting WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

Currently, the Kansas and Texas home games are sold out. Fans still looking to purchase tickets to the Kansas and Texas home games are reminded to visit StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.