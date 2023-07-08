MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The NBA Summer League is now in full swing with many teams playing their first games on Friday, and two former WVU players will compete in the league over the next week in Las Vegas.

Erik Stevenson (WVU 2022-2023)

The Lacey, Washington, native made 5-of-9 field goal attempts and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc in his first game in a Spurs uniform against the Charlotte Hornets in the California Classic Summer League (CCSL) last week. Stevenson’s 75% shooting-percentage from three-point range was a team-high, and he was also one of three players to reach double-figure scoring. He finished the night with 13 points, two rebounds and two assists.

In the Spurs’ second CCSL game against the Los Angeles Lakers, he scored three points on one made basket from beyond the arc, while also logging a turnover and an assist.

San Antonio started their official summer season with their first game in the NBA Summer League on Friday in Las Vegas against the Hornets once more. Stevenson played just over 20 minutes and scored three points.

He went 0-for-3 from deep, but he successfully converted a three-point play for his lone basket of the game off the bench. His plus-minus of six was the third highest on the team.

In his lone season in Morgantown, Stevenson started all 34 games and averaged a team-high 15.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He reached double-figure scoring on 24 occasions, including two 30-plus point performances.

San Antonio’s remaining NBA Summer League schedule:

July 8: vs. Portland at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2

July 11: vs. Washington at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV

July 14: vs. Detroit at 8:30 p.m.ET on NBA TV

Taz Sherman (WVU 2019-2021)

On Thursday, former WVU guard Taz Sherman tweeted that he had arrived in Las Vegas to join the Denver Nuggets’ 2023 Summer League team.

The Nuggets made their 2023 Summer League debut against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, but Sherman did not play. He hopes to make his Summer League debut on Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks.

In three seasons at WVU, Sherman played in 90 total games and made 41 starts. He started all 31 contests his final season and averaged 34.1 minutes and 17.7 points per game. He became the 55th Mountaineer to reach 1,000 points.

Denver’s remaining NBA Summer League schedule:

July 9: vs. Atlanta at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBATV

July 12: at Utah at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBATV

July 14: vs. Miami at 9:00 p.m.ET on ESPN1