The WVU men’s basketball roster looks a little different after an eventful few days. Josh Eilert added a player, had another make it official as well as an unfortunate departure.

On Wednesday Ofri Naveh signed his grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year. The 6-foot-7 forward verbally committed to the Mountaineers at the end of July.

By Thursday night, WVU learned it would be playing without guard Omar Silverio as his waiver request was denied by the NCAA, ending his collegiate career.

As that news became official, reports that the Mountaineers could be filling a vacancy were heating up. Friday afternoon, Georgetown transfer Akok Akok entered the transfer and almost immediately, he was linked to Eilert’s program. By Friday night, Akok verbally committed to WVU. He was recruited by the program last year before he joined the Hoyas.

WVU’s roster now has just one open spot and is split evenly. Here’s an updated look at the 2023-24 team:

Forwards

Akok Akok

Jesse Edwards

Josiah Harris*

Ofri Naveh

Quinn Slazinski

Patrick Suemnick*

Guards

RaeQuan Battle

Jeremiah Bembry

Kobe Johnson*

Kerr Kriisa

Jose Perez

Seth Wilson*

* – played for WVU last season