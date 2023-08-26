2023 Football Season Preview – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Co-hosts Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker share their players to watch for the Mountaineer football team in 2023, and look ahead to an exciting slate of nonconference action. The regular season kicks off for WVU Sept. 2 at Penn State.

The Center for Applied Coaching and Sport Sciences at WVU is collaborating with Mountaineer Athletics to host the fourth annual Youth Sports Day, Saturday, Sept. 9, as the West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Duquesne Dukes. Youth Sports Day is proudly sponsored by UScellular.

Youth Sports Day serves as an opportunity to provide the community with information about quality youth sport programs, the importance of sport sampling for developing the athletic skills and fitness youth need to participate in sports programs, Kristen Dieffenbach, professor of coaching and performance science in the College of Applied Human Sciences said.

“We are focused on encouraging lifetime engagement in sport and recreation activities,” Dieffenbach added. “The Youth Sport Day provides WVU students studying coaching and sport sciences with an opportunity to engage with kids and families in the community and share best practices in supporting youth sport engagement,” Dieffenbach added.”

“We are thrilled to be a part of this exciting, local community event helping support skill development and promote physical activity,” Nakeita Stewart, director of sales for UScellular, said.

All Youth Sports Day participants will receive discounted game tickets along with group seating to experience the excitement together. Tickets start at $40 each. The first 500 kids to sign up will receive an exclusive WVU Youth Sports Day T-Shirt courtesy of UScellular.

Youth athletes will receive an invitation to join in exclusive pregame activities in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility, adjacent to the southwest gate of Milan Puskar Stadium. Coaches, family and friends are welcome to join at the same discounted rate.

To purchase tickets to the event, CLICK HERE. Check in starts at 3 p.m. with pregame activities starting at 3:30 p.m. and concluding at 5:30 p.m. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Parents or guardians must sign a waiver at the check in table for their child to participate. Participants may pick up T-shirts at the registration table starting at 3 p.m. For more details, contact Alexa Miley at 304-293-8424 or email alexa.miley@mail.wvu.edu.