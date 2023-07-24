Victor Scott II made a name for himself during the All-Star Futures Game in Seattle earlier this month, and he has not slowed down since.

It’s been a banner month for the former WVU outfielder. First, Scott received a promotion from Single-A Peoria to Double-A Springfield within the St. Louis Cardinals organization. Hours later, he accepted an invitation to play in the MLB All-Star Futures game in Seattle, in which he singled and stole two bases.

He proceeded to record multi-hit games in each of the next five games after the all-star break.

During that stretch, he went 11-for-27 (.407) with a triple, four RBI and six stolen bases. His most impressive performance came on July 18, when he went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a hit-by-pitch against the Arkansas Travelers.

In nine total games since the break, he is hitting .318 for the Springfield Cardinals of the Double-A Texas League.

Out of all the players to play in one, or multiple, levels of the minor leagues this season, only one player (Chandler Simpson – 69 steals- Single-A Charleston RiverDogs) has more steals this season than Scott II (59).

As a junior at WVU in 2022, he swiped a program single-season record 38 bases in 55 contests. After being drafted in the fifth round of last year’s MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, he stole 13 more in 31 games played at the Single-A level. That was after he swiped 11 in 20 games at the Cape Cod League before being selected.

He is on pace to steal 96 bases this season.