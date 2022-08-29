Minor League Baseball recognized a former WVU star for his early impact on the pro ranks on Monday.

Victor Scott II was named the Florida State League Player of the Week after a monster week for the Palm Beach Cardinals, playing four games against the St. Lucie Mets, smacking his first two professional home runs and recording six RBIs. Scott played four of the five games in the series and batted .375 with five extra-base hits. He also added a pair of stolen bases in typical Victor Scott II fashion.

The explosive stretch brought Scott’s batting average up to .225 for the season and his OPS to .799.

Scott seems to be settling into the pro game nicely. After a rough start to his Single-A stint, his performance in August has contributed to a massive uptick in all his stats.

Scott is attempting to make his way up the St. Louis Cardinals’ farm system after the organization selected him in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft. The Georgia native left his name on the WVU baseball program over his three seasons, leaving Morgantown with a .254 batting average, a .787 OPS, 75 RBIs, 11 home runs and the program record for stolen bases in a season.