WVU baseball product Victor Scott II is arguably the best base stealer in professional baseball right now. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, Scott joins Ryan Decker to detail his base-stealing prowess, reflect on his Mountaineer career, and share what it was like to be invited to an MLB Spring Training.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — So, Vic, we’ve got to start there. What’s it like being arguably the best base stealer in all of professional baseball right now?

It sounds like a loaded or potentially exaggerated question to ask, especially to begin an interview. However, it is anything but.

Victor Scott II, the former West Virginia center fielder, is the best base stealer in pro baseball. Through 62 games this season with the High-A Peoria Chiefs, Scott has swiped 48 bags.

That’s one more than Minor League Baseball’s next-closest player. It’s nine more than Major League Baseball’s steals leader, Esteury Ruiz of the Oakland Athletics. And his 48 steals this season are 10 more than he stole in his record-breaking junior season with West Virginia last spring.

“It’s definitely a pretty cool title to have, considering I just came out of college a year ago,” Scott said in response to the above question. “I’m definitely blessed to have that title, but there’s still more work to be done. So, I can’t necessarily say I’m the best right now.”

There’s still more work to be done. That mentality is part of what has led Scott to his early success in pro baseball. Scott was blessed with natural talent and abilities, sure, but he hasn’t stopped working, especially in what is, arguably, the best part of his game.

As a freshman in 2020, Scott swiped four bases in 15 games. The following year, he took 20 bags on 23 steal attempts in 51 games. It was that summer that he took his base thievery to a new level, as he poached 37 bases in 39 games in the Northwoods League. He continued to build on that momentum the next year.

As a junior in 2022, Scott swiped a program single-season record 38 bases in 55 contests. After being drafted in the fifth round of last year’s MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, he stole 13 more in 31 games played at the Single-A level. That was after he swiped 11 in 20 games at the Cape Cod League before being selected.

In all, Scott stole 62 bases across multiple levels of baseball in 2022. He had swiped 119 combined over a two-year run.

Scott is on pace to steal 102 this season alone.

“It’s just trying to have decent weeks every week,” Scott said. “Every week I go out there and just try to compete at the best of my ability. And if I can have a decent week every week, then that means I’m doing alright for myself.”

The Powder Spring, Georgia, native credits the coaching he received at West Virginia for part of his base-stealing abilities. Those abilities have sharpened since entering the minor leagues last summer.

“As I got to pro ball, just kind of learning the situations of when to steal, and then also doing your homework on the pitchers — trying to know their tendencies, trying to already have in mind their pitch times —, and what the catcher is like,” added Scott. “So, just more in-depth of learning the game.”

Scott acknowledges that he can’t steal bases without first getting on base. Entering play on Thursday, the outfielder has a .289 batting average and a .372 on-base percentage. His 72 hits are the second-most in the Midwest League, one of the three leagues under the High-A classification of Minor League Baseball.

Scott carried a .368 on-base percentage during his three years at West Virginia. During his record-breaking season in 2022, his OBP was just a few points shy of .400.

The level of play may have changed, but Scott continues to get on base. And if he reaches base, he’s inclined to steal the next one.