VIDEO: Bob Huggins blasts first half, praises second half performance vs. Texas

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
18°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Honoring Black History
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Gamble says Ohio County is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics six days a week
Video
Driver credits ‘hand of God’ after surviving 40-foot plunge off Michigan highway
Video
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises $2 million for Texans amid winter weather crisis
Video
‘You don’t get days off’: Single parents struggle amid pandemic
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
No. 13 West Virginia rallies from 19 down, tops No. 12 Texas
Top Stories
Pirates prospect Priester already daydreaming about PNC Park
No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State meet with eyes on No. 1 seeds
Komets Win Home Opener, 4-1 Over Nailers
Video
Jets Fly By Panthers
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Souper Bowl Of Caring
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Hometown Healthcare Heroes
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Strategic Navigation
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins blasts first half, praises second half performance vs. Texas
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Feb 20, 2021 / 07:21 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 20, 2021 / 07:21 PM EST
video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Suspect ‘covered in blood’ taken to jail on murder charge following burglary call in Wellsburg
Video
Gamble says Ohio County is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics six days a week
Video
Driver credits ‘hand of God’ after surviving 40-foot plunge off Michigan highway
Video
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises $2 million for Texans amid winter weather crisis
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 2,611 new cases, 56 additional deaths
Video
44,000 West Virginians remain without power
Video
Spacecraft named after WV native Katherine Johnson set to launch
Video
COVID-19 variant found in West Virginia
Video
Coronavirus in WV: 6 deaths and 309 new cases
Video
Scientists stumble across life that ‘shouldn’t be there,’ 3,000 feet under Antarctica
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Bob Huggins blasts first half, praises second half performance vs. Texas
Video
WVU baseball falls in Saturday’s double-header opener
No. 13 West Virginia topples 19-point deficit for revenge over No. 12 Texas
Video
West Virginia edges TCU on Senior Day
Video
WVU Sweeps Cleveland State to Open Campaign
Golf Completes Day One at Florida State
Ippoliti’s 10th-Inning Blast Leads WVU to Opening Day Win
2021 Big 12 Wrestling Championship TV coverage announced
WVU wweeps Cleveland State to open campaign
NCAA Qualifier next for WVU rifle
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Suspect ‘covered in blood’ taken to jail on murder charge following burglary call in Wellsburg
Video
Gamble says Ohio County is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics six days a week
Video
Driver credits ‘hand of God’ after surviving 40-foot plunge off Michigan highway
Video
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises $2 million for Texans amid winter weather crisis
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 2,611 new cases, 56 additional deaths
Video
Trending Stories
Suspect ‘covered in blood’ taken to jail on murder charge following burglary call in Wellsburg
Video
Gamble says Ohio County is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics six days a week
Video
New Martinsville boy rings bell for beating cancer, community celebrates
Video
Driver credits ‘hand of God’ after surviving 40-foot plunge off Michigan highway
Video
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises $2 million for Texans amid winter weather crisis
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News