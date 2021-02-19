VIDEO: Bob Huggins looks ahead to three-game road trip in Texas

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
26°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Honoring Black History
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ Made Its Network Debut 52 Years Ago
Video
Ferret makes debut as 1st clone of US endangered species
Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell secretly conducted psychic experiments after walking on the moon
Video
‘Taco’ And Wheeling Woman Admits To Role In Drug Trafficking Operation
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
No. 4 Ohio State tops Penn State 92-82 for 7th straight win
Top Stories
Cambridge Upsets Martins Ferry
Video
Lady Jets Soar Past Lady Reds
Video
No. 12 Texas hosts No. 13 West Virginia in key Big 12 battle
‘Family Effort’ Keys Senior Night Win for WLU Women
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Souper Bowl Of Caring
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Hometown Healthcare Heroes
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Strategic Navigation
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins looks ahead to three-game road trip in Texas
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Feb 19, 2021 / 10:26 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 19, 2021 / 10:39 AM EST
video
Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell secretly conducted psychic experiments after walking on the moon
Video
Ohio mom deflects haters, gets $100K in support following child endangering charge
Video
Close call: Alert Pa. snowplow driver notices child playing beneath snow just in time
Video
‘Obviously a mistake’: Sen. Ted Cruz flies back to frozen Texas after criticism over Cancun trip
Video
Walmart raises wages for 425,000 workers, increasing average pay above $15 per hour
Video
Stay in the home of Buffalo Bill: ‘Silence of the Lambs’ house becoming a bed and breakfast
Video
Manchin urged not to compromise on a $15 wage
Video
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice Plans To Reduce Restrictions On Schools And Businesses
Live
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Organizations decide to close the gap that often leaves homeless people outside in bitter cold
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Bob Huggins looks ahead to three-game road trip in Texas
Video
VIDEO: Senior 3B Kevin Brophy looks ahead to the 2021 season
Video
WVU Golf returns to action at Seminole Intercollegiate
Mountaineer baseball opens campaign at Georgia State
2021 WVU Baseball Preview: Mountaineers aim to pick up where they left off
Video
WVU wrestling vs. Iowa State canceled
WVU track and field returns to road for Camel City Invitational
WATCH: The 2021 WVU Baseball Special with Randy and Amanda Mazey
Video
WVU women’s soccer’s spring slate announced
Carey named to Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year Watch List
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell secretly conducted psychic experiments after walking on the moon
Video
Ohio mom deflects haters, gets $100K in support following child endangering charge
Video
Close call: Alert Pa. snowplow driver notices child playing beneath snow just in time
Video
‘Obviously a mistake’: Sen. Ted Cruz flies back to frozen Texas after criticism over Cancun trip
Video
Walmart raises wages for 425,000 workers, increasing average pay above $15 per hour
Video
Stay in the home of Buffalo Bill: ‘Silence of the Lambs’ house becoming a bed and breakfast
Video
Trending Stories
Ferret makes debut as 1st clone of US endangered species
Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell secretly conducted psychic experiments after walking on the moon
Video
Ohio mom deflects haters, gets $100K in support following child endangering charge
Video
Close call: Alert Pa. snowplow driver notices child playing beneath snow just in time
Video
‘Obviously a mistake’: Sen. Ted Cruz flies back to frozen Texas after criticism over Cancun trip
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News