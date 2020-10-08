VIDEO: Bob Huggins “pleased” with his squad ahead of 2020-21 season

Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Free program teaches how to take a break from over-saturation of screen time
Top Stories
Am I immune to the coronavirus if I’ve already had it?
Video
‘Speak up!’ — ‘Sesame Street’ tackles racism in TV special
Woman says she was booted from Nextdoor after posting ‘get well’ message for President Trump, first lady
Video
WV woman who tried to fake death pleads guilty to charge
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Back to work: Unbeaten Steelers welcome improving Eagles
Top Stories
Steelers hope unexpected layoff doesn’t mess with rhythm
Wheeling Park Wins Golf State Championship, Brooke’s Bilby Earns Medalist
Video
Backup plan: Hunt set to carry load for Browns without Chubb
CA House Band of the Week: Paden City High School
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Take A Tour With Taylor
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins “pleased” with his squad ahead of 2020-21 season
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Oct 8, 2020 / 02:43 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 8, 2020 / 02:43 PM EDT
video
Free program teaches how to take a break from over-saturation of screen time
Am I immune to the coronavirus if I’ve already had it?
Video
Woman says she was booted from Nextdoor after posting ‘get well’ message for President Trump, first lady
Video
WV woman who tried to fake death pleads guilty to charge
Video
Veteran says he was left partially paralyzed after first responders dropped him twice
Video
‘Truth Over Flies Fly Swatter’ now for sale at Biden’s online store
Video
WV Governor Justice and President Trump at odds on COVID-19 stimulus
Video
Who won: 4 key moments in the vice presidential debate
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Grief support group for kids set to open in November
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Bob Huggins “pleased” with his squad ahead of 2020-21 season
Video
2020 Backyard Brawl clash postponed as WVU reworks non-conference schedule
Video
VIDEO: Reed Sunahara looking for improvement after two straight five-set losses
Video
WVU reaches potential turning point in its season
Video
VIDEO: Nikki Izzo-Brown looks ahead to No. 9 WVU’s road clash with Texas Tech
Video
WVU alumna Rylee Foster helps lift Liverpool FC Women to victory over Manchester United in pro debut
Video
Watch Neal Brown’s full Oct. 6 press conference
Video
Brown provides update on eligibility waivers
Video
WVU ranks No. 9 in latest women’s soccer poll
Jordan Brewster earns nods for performance in Texas win
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Free program teaches how to take a break from over-saturation of screen time
Am I immune to the coronavirus if I’ve already had it?
Video
Woman says she was booted from Nextdoor after posting ‘get well’ message for President Trump, first lady
Video
WV woman who tried to fake death pleads guilty to charge
Video
Veteran says he was left partially paralyzed after first responders dropped him twice
Video
‘Truth Over Flies Fly Swatter’ now for sale at Biden’s online store
Video
Trending Stories
Free program teaches how to take a break from over-saturation of screen time
Pelosi says Democrats to discuss invoking 25th Amendment
Video
Am I immune to the coronavirus if I’ve already had it?
Video
Digital Exclusive: 8th annual Matthew Barker Memorial Cardboard Boat Regatta
Video
Woman says she was booted from Nextdoor after posting ‘get well’ message for President Trump, first lady
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News