Huggins said post-game, "We were down a bunch, and we didn't quit. And we fought, and fought and fought."

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins praised his team’s overall effort following Saturday’s loss to Arkansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Despite high number of fouls called against West Virginia, Huggins says Saturday’s tilt vs. Arkansas was the, “best officiated game that we’ve had since we started conference play.”

