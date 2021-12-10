VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews Sunday’s clash with Kent State

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) - The mother of a 9-year-old student in Ohio has filed a federal lawsuit against the Lorain City School District, claiming an employee of the child's elementary school forced the young girl to eat food retrieved from a lunchroom garbage can.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, alleges the incident happened in the cafeteria of the Palm Elementary School in Lorain on Nov. 21.