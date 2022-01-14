VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews trip to Allen Fieldhouse

NEW MARTINSVILLE W.Va. -(WTRF) Do you like a good mystery or thriller? How about one based in your home town? A young local author has just released her first book. It's called “The Pen Pal” and it’s based in small-town New Martinsville, West Virginia.

The author, Storm Young, says she moved to New Martinsville while in High School and the sense of community inspired her to incorporate it in her first novel.