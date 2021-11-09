VIDEO: Bob Huggins recaps season opening victory over Oakland

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - It's time to get into the holiday spirit because coming up this Thursday night, The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce will host their Annual Tree Gala Auction Fundraiser at the Moundsville Center.

Take a tour with decorated trees, wreaths, mantels for the upcoming Tree Gala and visit with St. Nick from 5:00pm-6:30pm. Stop by and kick off the holiday spirit with music, vote for favorite tree and enjoy some snacks provided by WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial.