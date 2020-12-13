VIDEO: Bob Huggins still sees room for improvement after No. 11 WVU’s 87-71 win over No. 19 Richmond

11th-ranked West Virginia men's basketball earned its first ranked win of the season after throttling No. 19 Richmond at home on Sunday, 87-71.

Deuce McBride led the Mountaineers to a big first half performance in which WVU sunk 65.7 percent of their shots, with the guard himself eclipsing double-digits with just one miss. He finished the contest with a game-high 20 points.